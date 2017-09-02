Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. David, an imagery specialist with the 77 Squadron, captures a group photo of RAAF and U.S. Air Force munition technicians at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 9, 2016. During the shift Coalition partners assembled 8 Joint Direct Attack Munitions weighing a total of 4000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 06:16 Photo ID: 3155509 VIRIN: 170209-Z-CO490-111 Resolution: 3960x2581 Size: 5.33 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Coalition Air Forces partner together to build relationships through munitions collaboration [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.