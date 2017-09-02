(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US, Coalition Air Forces partner together to build relationships through munitions collaboration [Image 1 of 9]

    US, Coalition Air Forces partner together to build relationships through munitions collaboration

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. David, an imagery specialist with the 77 Squadron, captures a group photo of RAAF and U.S. Air Force munition technicians at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 9, 2016. During the shift Coalition partners assembled 8 Joint Direct Attack Munitions weighing a total of 4000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 06:16
    Photo ID: 3155509
    VIRIN: 170209-Z-CO490-111
    Resolution: 3960x2581
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Coalition Air Forces partner together to build relationships through munitions collaboration [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    JDAM
    AFCENT
    RAAF
    Iraq
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Liberation
    Royal Australian Air Force
    380 AEW
    Precision Guided Munitions
    Joint Direct Attack Munitions
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da’esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Defend the Region
    Deliver Airpower
    Develop Relationships
    C0490
    Operation Okra

    • LEAVE A COMMENT