Members of the Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Air Force laugh while they construct a Joint Direct Attack Munition at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 9, 2016. Since March 2016, the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing has delivered more than 2500 precision guided munitions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
This work, US, Coalition Air Forces partner together to build relationships through munitions collaboration [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
US, Coalition Air Forces partner together to build relationships through munitions collaboration
