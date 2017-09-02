Leading Aircraftman Stefan, an armament technician with the Royal Australian Air Force 77 Squadron, constructs a Joint Direct Attack Munition at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 9, 2016. During Operation Inherent Resolve Coalition partners have worked side by side to complete mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 06:15
|Photo ID:
|3155488
|VIRIN:
|170209-Z-CO490-001
|Resolution:
|3670x2443
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US, Coalition Air Forces partner together to build relationships through munitions collaboration [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
