Raptors in the night: USAF F-22s travel to Australia for training

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 90th Fighter Squadron arrive at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2017, before traveling on to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. The U.S. Air Force and the RAAF train together as part of the U.S. and Australian Enhanced Air Cooperation Agreement. Enhanced air cooperation increases both the U.S. and Australia’s combined capabilities, improving security and stability throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

