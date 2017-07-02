(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raptors in the night: USAF F-22s travel to Australia for training [Image 1 of 4]

    Raptors in the night: USAF F-22s travel to Australia for training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 90th Fighter Squadron arrive at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2017, before traveling on to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. The U.S. Air Force and the RAAF train together as part of the U.S. and Australian Enhanced Air Cooperation Agreement. Enhanced air cooperation increases both the U.S. and Australia’s combined capabilities, improving security and stability throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017
    Photo ID: 3155313
    VIRIN: 170207-F-ZC102-2108
    Resolution: 4817x3243
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors in the night: USAF F-22s travel to Australia for training [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    F-22
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    90th Fighter Squadron
    90th FS
    Omari Bernard

    • LEAVE A COMMENT