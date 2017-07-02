A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 90th Fighter Squadron lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, while F-15 Eagles from the 67th Fighter Squadron taxi on the flightline Feb. 7, 2017. The F-22 Raptors stopped at Kadena AB before traveling on to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. As allies, the U.S. and Australia have agreed to more frequent movements of aircraft across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 00:54
|Photo ID:
|3155297
|VIRIN:
|170207-F-ZC102-2084
|Resolution:
|5409x3611
|Size:
|13.94 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raptors in the night: USAF F-22s travel to Australia for training [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
