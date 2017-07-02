Raptors in the night: USAF F-22s travel to Australia for training

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 90th Fighter Squadron lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, while F-15 Eagles from the 67th Fighter Squadron taxi on the flightline Feb. 7, 2017. The F-22 Raptors stopped at Kadena AB before traveling on to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. As allies, the U.S. and Australia have agreed to more frequent movements of aircraft across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

