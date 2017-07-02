U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 90th Fighter Squadron stop at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2017, before traveling to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. The agreement between the U.S. and Australia underscores the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 00:54
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Raptors in the night: USAF F-22s travel to Australia for training [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
