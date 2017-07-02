U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 90th Fighter Squadron arrive at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2017, before continuing on to Royal Australian Air Base, Tindal. Through bilateral collaboration and synergistic actions, the U.S. and Australia each develop operationally resilient capabilities by training together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 00:54
|Photo ID:
|3155309
|VIRIN:
|170207-F-ZC102-2089
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|17.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Raptors in the night: USAF F-22s travel to Australia for training [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
