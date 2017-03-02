Col. Michael Manion, 403rd Wing commander, Col. Danny Davis, 81st Mission Support Group commander, Maj. Gen. Robert LaBrutta, 2nd Air Force commander, and Col. Mike Smith, 81st Training Wing vice commander, watch pararescue instructors from Keesler Air Force Base Mississippi completing a training jump Feb. 3.(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney)
This work, AETC leaders immersed in AFRC wing [Image 1 of 17], by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
