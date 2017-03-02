(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AETC leaders immersed in AFRC wing [Image 1 of 17]

    AETC leaders immersed in AFRC wing

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney 

    403rd Wing

    Master Sgt. Sierra Davis, 403rd Wing Yellow Ribbon program coordinator, explains the Yellow Ribbon program during a 403rd Wing immersion tour Feb. 3 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 17:53
    Photo ID: 3154113
    VIRIN: 170203-F-VZ090-410
    Resolution: 4020x2678
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC leaders immersed in AFRC wing [Image 1 of 17], by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Force Reserve
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    2nd Air Force
    USAF Reserve

