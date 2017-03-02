Senior Master Sgt. Eric Johnson explains the mission of the 403rd Maintenance Squadron's propulsion shop to Maj. Gen. Robert LaBrutta, 2nd Air Force commander during his 403rd Wing immersion tour Feb. 3 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 17:53
|Photo ID:
|3154087
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-VZ090-063
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AETC leaders immersed in AFRC wing [Image 1 of 17], by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
