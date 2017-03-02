Capt. Jacob McCutcheon, 815th Airlift Squadron pilot, speaks to Maj. Gen. Robert LaBrutta, 2nd Air Force commander, and other attendees during a 403rd Wing immersion tour Feb. 3 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney)
|02.03.2017
|02.09.2017 17:53
|3154093
|170203-F-VZ090-159
|4608x3070
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
This work, AETC leaders immersed in AFRC wing [Image 1 of 17], by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
