    Knighthawks at Green FLag East [Image 3 of 6]

    Knighthawks at Green FLag East

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A F/A-18E Super Hornet with the "Knighthawks" of the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 taxis on the runway at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Jan. 27, 2017. the F-18s were at Barksdale as part of joint force excercise Green Flag East. (U.S.Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 16:19
    Photo ID: 3153974
    VIRIN: 170127-F-DQ193-0253
    Resolution: 5712x3812
    Size: 907.17 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knighthawks at Green FLag East [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-18
    2 BW
    Green Flag East
    2 Bomb Wing

