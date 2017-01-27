A F/A-18E Super Hornet with the "Knighthawks" of the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 taxis on the runway at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Jan. 27, 2017. the F-18s were at Barksdale as part of joint force excercise Green Flag East. (U.S.Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 16:19
|Photo ID:
|3153978
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-DQ193-0370
|Resolution:
|6639x4431
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Knighthawks at Green FLag East [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
