A F/A-18E Super Hornet with the "Knighthawks" of the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 taxis on the runway at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Jan. 27, 2017. the F-18s were at Barksdale as part of joint force excercise Green Flag East. (U.S.Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 16:19 Photo ID: 3153968 VIRIN: 170127-F-DQ193-0192 Resolution: 4807x3208 Size: 720.46 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Knighthawks at Green FLag East [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.