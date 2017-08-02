Dropping Mortars with 2/6

Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment pass over M821A2 High Explosive mortar rounds moments before dropping them into an M252A2 81mm mortar system and firing at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. The Marines fired off red phosphorous and high explosive rounds during a training exercise where they were able to coordinate with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic during their qualification training for Joint Terminal Attack Controllers. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)

