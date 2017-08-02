(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dropping Mortars with 2/6 [Image 1 of 6]

    Dropping Mortars with 2/6

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment pass over M821A2 High Explosive mortar rounds moments before dropping them into an M252A2 81mm mortar system and firing at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. The Marines fired off red phosphorous and high explosive rounds during a training exercise where they were able to coordinate with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic during their qualification training for Joint Terminal Attack Controllers. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 15:34
    Photo ID: 3153938
    VIRIN: 170208-M-GD641-006
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dropping Mortars with 2/6 [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Anthony Mesa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

