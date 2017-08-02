Dropping Mortars with 2/6

Photo By Sgt. Anthony Mesa | A Marine with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment drops an M821A2 High...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Anthony Mesa | A Marine with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment drops an M821A2 High Explosive mortar round into an M252A2 81mm mortar system seconds before firing at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. The Marines fired off red phosphorous and high explosive rounds during a training exercise where they were able to coordinate with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic during their qualification training for Joint Terminal Attack Controllers. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa) see less | View Image Page

“Hanging on one!” “Fire!”



The shockwave and sound of heavy explosive rounds being fired from an M252A2 81mm mortar system is enough to make most people jump. The Marines of Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment didn’t even flinch as they sent rounds downrange in the G-10 impact area in support of Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller qualification training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017.



The training was designed for the Marines who are qualifying to be JTACs to work at being able to safely and efficiently direct air support in tandem with ground support mortar and artillery fire. 2/6 helped fulfill some of the ground support capabilities by running marking and suppression firing missions.



“[The JTACs] are able to see the rounds impact and then they are able to use our smoke on deck as marking for aircraft,” said Cpl. Aiden Sullivan, a forward observer with 2/6.



The mortar Marines spent a lot of time preparing for effective fires during their coordination, but when the time came, and the missions were called, the Marines of 2/6 acted swiftly and efficiently to fulfill the firing missions of the Marines with EWTG LANT.



While training with explosives and aircraft, communication is always key.



“If we don’t learn how to work together,” said Sullivan, “then that really provides friction between the various units in the field because then the [JTACs] wouldn’t be able to effectively employ 81 mm mortar systems.”



“It’s important for us to be out here supporting them because they need the experience of actually using live rounds in conjunction with their air support” said Sullivan, “ we can’t fire with aircraft over head of us, without potentially impacting those aircraft so it’s important for the JTACs to be able to let the pilots know when they are safe to return to the impact area.”



The opportunity to work with EWTG LANT is a chance for the Marines of 2/6 to train some of their new Marines who haven’t had as much training and as well to work on their integration.



“I really like coming out here” said LCpl. Chase Ferguson, a mortarman also with Weapons Co. “Shooting with EWTGLANT is pretty slow sometimes but it really helps to show the new guys in Weapons Company how we integrate with other combat units, whether they are air or ground units, or even naval guns.”



The Marines of 2/6 will continue to drop rounds downrange, as they train and work with various units In the future.