Dropping Mortars with 2/6

A Marine with Weapons Co., 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, maintains a log of firing missions for mortar team one at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. The Marines fired off red phosphorous and high explosive rounds during a training exercise where they were able to coordinate with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic during their qualification training for Joint Terminal Attack Controllers. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)

Date Taken: 02.08.2017
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US