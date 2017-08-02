Marines with Weapons Co., 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, hold M821A2 High Explosive mortar rounds in preparation to fire at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. The Marines fired off red phosphorous and high explosive rounds during a training exercise where they were able to coordinate with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic during their qualification training for Joint Terminal Attack Controllers. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)
This work, Dropping Mortars with 2/6 [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Anthony Mesa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
