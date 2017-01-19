An aviation survival technician from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod does laps with his snorkel, mask and flippers at Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Cape Cod, Jan. 19, 2017. The rescue swimmers train using their gear to simulate being in the ocean during a search and rescue case. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:21 Photo ID: 3153537 VIRIN: 170119-G-OS599-1009 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 4.64 MB Location: CAPE COD, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Survival Technicians train at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Cape Cod [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.