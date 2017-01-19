Coast Guard rescue swimmers gear-up against frigid New England conditions

This photo shows the gear Coast Guard aviation survival technicians need to wear when jumping into the winter water while at Air Station Cape Cod in Massachusetts on Jan. 19, 2017. ASTs work out five days a week in order to stay in top physical form to perform their job. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

