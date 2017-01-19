An aviation survival technician from Air Station Cape Cod swims laps in the pool at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Cape Cod on Jan. 19, 2017. During the winter, ASTs use the indoor pool to train when the ocean waters are too cold. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 14:21
|Photo ID:
|3153526
|VIRIN:
|170119-G-OS599-1006
|Resolution:
|2002x3000
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aviation Survival Technicians train at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Cape Cod [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT