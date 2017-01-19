An aviation survival technician from Air Station Cape Cod swims laps in the pool at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Cape Cod on Jan. 19, 2017. During the winter, ASTs use the indoor pool to train when the ocean waters are too cold. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:21 Photo ID: 3153526 VIRIN: 170119-G-OS599-1006 Resolution: 2002x3000 Size: 3.88 MB Location: CAPE COD, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Survival Technicians train at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Cape Cod [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.