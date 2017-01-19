(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviation Survival Technicians train at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Cape Cod [Image 2 of 4]

    Aviation Survival Technicians train at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Cape Cod

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The aviation survival technician shop at Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod trains together at Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Cape Cod, Jan. 19, 2017. The rescue swimmers alternate going to the gym and swimming to keep their skills proficient. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:21
    Photo ID: 3153532
    VIRIN: 170119-G-OS599-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Survival Technicians train at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Cape Cod [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard rescue swimmers gear-up against frigid New England conditions

    TAGS

    USCG
    New England
    swimming
    Rescue Swimmer
    Air Station Cape Cod
    Cold
    Aviation Survival Technician
    training
    Massachusetts Maritime Academy

