Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Embedded channel systems can be 3-D printed within an aerospace-grade structural composite in diverse shapes to flow liquid metal alloys to different positions, ultimately changing the function of embedded radio frequency antennas. (Air Force photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski/released)

