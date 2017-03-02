WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Dr. Zachary Farrell, a research scientist with UES in the Nanoelectronics Branch of the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, examines liquid metal nanoparticles following ultra-sonication. Researchers here are exploring new potential applications for liquid metals by examining their microscopic properties. (Air Force photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 15:54
|Photo ID:
|3150974
|VIRIN:
|170207-F-ZS991-002
|Resolution:
|2712x3232
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|GEORGETOWN, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics [Image 1 of 4], by Marisa Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics
LEAVE A COMMENT