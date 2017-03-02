Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Dr. Zachary Farrell, a research scientist with UES in the Nanoelectronics Branch of the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, examines liquid metal nanoparticles following ultra-sonication. Researchers here are exploring new potential applications for liquid metals by examining their microscopic properties. (Air Force photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski/released)

