(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics [Image 4 of 4]

    Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Marisa Novobilski 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Dr. Zachary Farrell, a research scientist with UES in the Nanoelectronics Branch of the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, examines liquid metal nanoparticles following ultra-sonication. Researchers here are exploring new potential applications for liquid metals by examining their microscopic properties. (Air Force photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 15:54
    Photo ID: 3150974
    VIRIN: 170207-F-ZS991-002
    Resolution: 2712x3232
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Hometown: GEORGETOWN, KY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics [Image 1 of 4], by Marisa Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics
    Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics
    Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics
    Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics

    TAGS

    science
    future
    Air Force
    technology
    warfighter
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    research and development
    cutting-edge
    agile electronics

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT