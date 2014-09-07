Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio –Scientists at the Air Force Research Laboratory are using the unique characteristic of liquid metal alloys to explore new ways to wire electronic systems. The unique properties of liquid metal alloys enable droplets to stack upon one another, unlike traditional liquids which flow into a singular shape. (Air Force courtesy photo)
