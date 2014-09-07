(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics [Image 3 of 4]

    Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio –Scientists at the Air Force Research Laboratory are using the unique characteristic of liquid metal alloys to explore new ways to wire electronic systems. The unique properties of liquid metal alloys enable droplets to stack upon one another, unlike traditional liquids which flow into a singular shape. (Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2014
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 15:54
    Photo ID: 3150975
    VIRIN: 170207-F-ZS999-002
    Resolution: 1040x640
    Size: 385.83 KB
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    science
    future
    Air Force
    technology
    warfighter
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    research and development
    cutting-edge
    agile electronics

