WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The oxide skin on gallium-based liquid metals, shown here in suspension, give the materials the ability to hold a shape and to be reconfigured into new shapes that can maintain electrical conductivity. Scientists at the Air Force Research Laboratory have demonstrated the capacity for liquid metal alloys to be flowed through embedded material channels to create physically reconfigurable antennas and electronic circuits. (Air Force photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 15:55 Photo ID: 3150978 VIRIN: 170208-F-ZS991-001 Resolution: 2576x3184 Size: 2.68 MB Location: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Researchers turn to liquid metals for agile electronics [Image 1 of 4], by Marisa Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.