    Arctic Security Workshop [Image 1 of 5]

    Arctic Security Workshop

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amanda Moncada 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Former Alaska Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell (center) listens to a presentation on Arctic Security challenges during a two-day workshop held at the Center, Feb. 6-7. The workshop was held to explore how the Arctic security environment can be integrated into Marshall Center programs. (Marshall Center photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Moncada)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Security Workshop [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Amanda Moncada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Arctic Security Challenges to Be Integrated Into Marshall Center Programs

    Alaska
    Arctic
    North Pole
    Polar

