Arctic Security Workshop

Military, academic and government experts from Nordic and Baltic countries, U.S., Germany and Canada spent two days examining Arctic security challenges and economic opportunities brought on by the changing climate and technological advances from the perspectives of Germany, Baltics and Scandinavia, Sweden, U.S. and Canada, and Russia. The workshop was held to explore how the Arctic security environment can be integrated into Marshall Center programs. (Marshall Center photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carrie Fox)

