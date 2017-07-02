(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arctic Security Workshop [Image 4 of 5]

    Arctic Security Workshop

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carrie Fox 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Sweden’s perspectives on Arctic security challenges are discussed by subject matter experts during a two-day workshop held at the Center, Feb. 6-7. The workshop was held to explore how the Arctic security environment can be integrated into Marshall Center programs. Left to right are: Dr. Anke Schmidt-Felzmann, researcher at Swedish Institute of International Affairs; Niklas Granholm from the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI); and Marshall Center Program Director for Countering Transnational Organized Crime Joe Vann. (Marshall Center photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carrie Fox)

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Sweden
    North Pole
    Polar

    • LEAVE A COMMENT