Arctic Security Workshop

Sweden’s perspectives on Arctic security challenges are discussed by subject matter experts during a two-day workshop held at the Center, Feb. 6-7. The workshop was held to explore how the Arctic security environment can be integrated into Marshall Center programs. Left to right are: Dr. Anke Schmidt-Felzmann, researcher at Swedish Institute of International Affairs; Niklas Granholm from the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI); and Marshall Center Program Director for Countering Transnational Organized Crime Joe Vann. (Marshall Center photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carrie Fox)

Date Taken: 02.07.2017
Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE