    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by William Love 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Jeremiah Matthews, selected as Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Senior Sailor of the Quarter for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017 from a field of 16 exceptional Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Fort Worth candidates. Matthews hails from Montgomery, Alabama, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 2007, and currently serves as the Optometry leading petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 10:49
    Photo ID: 3148058
    VIRIN: 170202-N-KF478-820
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 464.85 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

