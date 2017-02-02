Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Jeremiah Matthews, selected as Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Senior Sailor of the Quarter for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017 from a field of 16 exceptional Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Fort Worth candidates. Matthews hails from Montgomery, Alabama, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 2007, and currently serves as the Optometry leading petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released)

