CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Jeremiah Matthews, selected as Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Senior Sailor of the Quarter for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017 from a field of 16 exceptional Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Fort Worth candidates. Matthews hails from Montgomery, Alabama, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 2007, and currently serves as the Optometry leading petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 10:49
|Photo ID:
|3148058
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-KF478-820
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|464.85 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter
LEAVE A COMMENT