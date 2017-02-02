Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (FMF) Eugene Smith, selected as Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017 from a field of 16 exceptional Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Fort Worth candidates. Smith hails from Chicago, Illinois, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 2008, and currently manages RelayHealth secure messaging in Medical Homeport. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released)

