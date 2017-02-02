CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (FMF) Eugene Smith, selected as Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017 from a field of 16 exceptional Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Fort Worth candidates. Smith hails from Chicago, Illinois, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 2008, and currently manages RelayHealth secure messaging in Medical Homeport. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 10:49
|Photo ID:
|3148055
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-KF478-809
|Resolution:
|2101x1500
|Size:
|451.26 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter
LEAVE A COMMENT