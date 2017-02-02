CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) Hospitalman Austin Domenech, selected as Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Blue Jacket of the Quarter for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017 from a field of 16 exceptional Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Fort Worth candidates. Domenech hails from Ocala, Florida, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in December 2014, and currently serves as a general duty corpsman in Optometry. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 10:49
|Photo ID:
|3148053
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-KF478-807
|Resolution:
|2100x1501
|Size:
|388.54 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|OCALA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
