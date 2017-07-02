Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter

Photo By William Love | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Jeremiah...... read more read more Photo By William Love | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Jeremiah Matthews, selected as Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Senior Sailor of the Quarter for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017 from a field of 16 exceptional Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Fort Worth candidates. Matthews hails from Montgomery, Alabama, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 2007, and currently serves as the Optometry leading petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released) see less | View Image Page

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi announced Sailors of the Quarter (SOQ) for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Jan. 30.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Jeremiah Matthews, Senior SOQ; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (FMF) Eugene Smith, Junior SOQ; and Hospitalman Austin Domenech, Blue Jacket of the Quarter, were selected by NHC Corpus Christi’s panel of senior enlisted leaders from a field of 16 exceptional Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Fort Worth candidates.



Capt. Guido F. Valdes, commanding officer, NHC Corpus Christi announced the winners in a written command-wide message.



“I am very pleased to announce the nominees and selectees for Bluejacket, Junior and Senior Sailor of the Quarter FY17 1st Quarter. All the candidates were outstanding,” said Valdes. “I am proud to have them on our Team!!”



The three selectees serve at the Corpus Christi facility.



Matthews, a Montgomery, Alabama native, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 2007. He is the Optometry leading petty officer, and he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2016 from University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Currently he is completing requirements for a master’s degree.



Matthews attributes his selection in part to a positive attitude, and he has advise for Sailors aspiring to become SOQs or Sailors of the Year.



“Have the self-discipline to continue to strive to be the best version of yourself every day,” he said.



The Junior SOQ hails from Chicago, Illinois, is a 2001 Mt. Carmel High School graduate, and enlisted in the Navy in July 2008. Smith currently manages RelayHealth secure messaging in Medical Homeport, and he articulates his pride in serving as a Navy hospital corpsman.



“I enjoy helping my junior Sailors,” he said. “I want to think that I am training them to one day be able to save someone's life in clinic or on the battlefield. I think it's a huge honor to wear this uniform to be able to serve this great country and our veterans and beneficiaries.”



Regular training at NHC Corpus Christi is also essential, according to Smith.



“It enables us to see the big picture in the quality of care that we are providing to our patients and the goals that are set for us at Navy Medicine.”



For Domenech, a general duty corpsman from Ocala, Florida, assisting in Optometry is a satisfying experience.



“Although my job in Optometry is small in comparison to the big picture, I believe we do play an important part for the new pilots being able to stay in flight status, as well as the other active duty folks getting ready to deploy.”



The three Navy hospital corpsmen SOQs will be publicly recognized at an awards ceremony Feb. 16.



The Navy's Hospital Corps consists of more than 30,000 active duty and reserve Navy hospital corpsmen that deploy with Sailors and Marines worldwide, in both wartime and peacetime. The rating is the largest, most professionally diverse and highly decorated enlisted corps in the Navy.



Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi and its Naval Branch Health Clinics (NBHC) located in Kingsville and Fort Worth provide ambulatory care services to approximately 13,141 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the command's detachment in San Antonio provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus at Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors (WII) at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC).



Stay connected with NHCCC, visit http://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhccc/ or follow NHCCC on social media: www.facebook.com/nhccc.