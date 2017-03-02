(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Annual Awards Banquet [Image 1 of 4]

    Annual Awards Banquet

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Retired Chief Master Sgt. Gerardo Tapia, Annual Awards guest speaker, delivers a speech about the ‘one degree’ that defines the annual award nominees during the Annual Awards Banquet at the Cactus Hotel in San Angelo, Texas, Feb. 3, 2017. The 17th Training Wing Command presented a 200 dollar check to Tapia for the Air Force Enlisted Village. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 09:13
    Photo ID: 3147862
    VIRIN: 170203-F-AG336-0084
    Resolution: 5525x3689
    Size: 24.24 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Awards Banquet [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    goodfellow air force base
    17 trw

