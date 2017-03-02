U.S. Air Force Retired Chief Master Sgt. Gerardo Tapia, Annual Awards guest speaker, delivers a speech about the ‘one degree’ that defines the annual award nominees during the Annual Awards Banquet at the Cactus Hotel in San Angelo, Texas, Feb. 3, 2017. The 17th Training Wing Command presented a 200 dollar check to Tapia for the Air Force Enlisted Village. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 09:13
|Photo ID:
|3147862
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-AG336-0084
|Resolution:
|5525x3689
|Size:
|24.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Annual Awards Banquet [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
