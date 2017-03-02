17th Training Wing showcases a plaque celebrating the end of the wing’s diamond anniversary at the Annual Awards Banquet at the Cactus Hotel ballroom, San Angelo, Texas, Feb. 3, 2017. Col. Michael Downs, 17th Training Wing Commander, presented the plaque during the awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 09:13
|Photo ID:
|3147805
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-AG336-0051
|Resolution:
|6294x4201
|Size:
|39.39 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Annual Awards Banquet [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
