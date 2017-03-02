U.S. Air Force Retired Col. Dick Cole speaks to Goodfellow members during the Annual Awards Banquet at the Cactus Hotel in San Angelo, Texas, Feb. 3, 2017. Cole is the last remaining Doolittle Raider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/ Released)

