U.S. Air Force Retired Col. Dick Cole speaks to Goodfellow members during the Annual Awards Banquet at the Cactus Hotel in San Angelo, Texas, Feb. 3, 2017. Cole is the last remaining Doolittle Raider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 09:13
|Photo ID:
|3147841
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-AG336-0080
|Resolution:
|6043x4033
|Size:
|31.57 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Annual Awards Banquet [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
