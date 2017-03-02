Goodfellow members raise their glass in honor of fallen service members during the Annual Awards Banquet at the Cactus Hotel in San Angelo, Texas, Feb. 3, 2017. Annual Award nominees wore their medallions and stood during the ceremony for special recognitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 09:13
|Photo ID:
|3147827
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-AG336-0057
|Resolution:
|6007x4009
|Size:
|38.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Annual Awards Banquet [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
