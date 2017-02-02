170202-N-RC734-419

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2017) - Capt. Carl W. Meuser, right, requests permission to go ashore from Capt. Peter M. Collins, commanding officer, amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). Collins relieved Meuser during a change of command ceremony held on the ship’s flight deck earlier in the day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 00:07 Photo ID: 3147464 VIRIN: 170202-N-RC734-419 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 697.69 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Diego Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.