    USS San Diego Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    USS San Diego Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Buliavac 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    170202-N-RC734-419
    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2017) - Capt. Carl W. Meuser, right, requests permission to go ashore from Capt. Peter M. Collins, commanding officer, amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). Collins relieved Meuser during a change of command ceremony held on the ship’s flight deck earlier in the day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 00:07
    Photo ID: 3147464
    VIRIN: 170202-N-RC734-419
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 697.69 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS San Diego Holds Change of Command

    TAGS

    USS San Diego
    LPD 22

