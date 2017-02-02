170202-N-RC734-419
SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2017) - Capt. Carl W. Meuser, right, requests permission to go ashore from Capt. Peter M. Collins, commanding officer, amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). Collins relieved Meuser during a change of command ceremony held on the ship’s flight deck earlier in the day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 00:07
|Photo ID:
|3147464
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-RC734-419
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|697.69 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS San Diego Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USS San Diego Holds Change of Command
