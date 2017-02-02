170202-N-RC734-042
SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2017) - The ceremonial color guard parades the colors during a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). Capt. Peter M. Collins relieved Capt. Carl W. Meuser as San Diego's commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 00:06
|Photo ID:
|3147457
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-RC734-042
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|772.46 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS San Diego Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USS San Diego Holds Change of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT