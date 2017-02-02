170202-N-RC734-149

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2017) – Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, Rear Adm. Cathal O'connor, provides a moment of levity while addressing the guests during a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). Capt. Peter M. Collins relieved Capt. Carl W. Meuser as San Diego's commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 00:07 Photo ID: 3147460 VIRIN: 170202-N-RC734-149 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 802.31 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Diego Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.