    USS San Diego Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    USS San Diego Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Buliavac 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    170202-N-RC734-149
    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2017) – Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, Rear Adm. Cathal O'connor, provides a moment of levity while addressing the guests during a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). Capt. Peter M. Collins relieved Capt. Carl W. Meuser as San Diego's commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ESG-3
    Expeditionary Strike Group 3
    USS San Diego
    LPD 22

