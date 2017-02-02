USS San Diego Holds Change of Command

Amphibious transport ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) held a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck on Feb. 2.



Capt. Peter M. Collins relieved Capt. Carl W. Meuser as commanding officer.



While addressing the guests of the ceremony Meuser spoke extensively on the accomplishments of his Sailors and Marines and the memories he would carry with him from his time as their commanding officer.



“I have many memories from which to spin merry yarns, but foremost among those memories, I will remember being proud to call you my shipmates, and I will forever be honored to have been your captain,” said Meuser. “I wish for you flourishing lives; not for me, but for your own sakes. Go forth and keep doing the great things you have done during our fleeting time together.”



Meuser, San Diego's fifth commanding officer, began his tour as the ship’s executive officer in January 2014 and assumed command July 30, 2015. Under Meuser’s command, San Diego reached many milestones including participating in the Rim of the Pacific 2016 international naval exercise, San Diego and San Francisco Fleet Weeks, and USS San Diego’s second Underway Recovery Test (URT) for NASA's Orion Space Program.



Collins, a native of Portland, Ore., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Washington, and earned a Masters of Arts in Organizational Management from the George Washington University.



“It is my distinct honor and privilege to be afforded the opportunity to lead this team of the mighty warship San Diego,” said Collins. “It has been my good fortune to learn and prepare for this position under the excellent tutelage of Capt. Carl Meuser who has spared no effort in preparing San Diego for all that lies ahead. To be entrusted with the responsibility to lead our nation’s sons and daughters is no small matter and I will honor this charge with all my strength.



Collins is a U.S. Navy trained helicopter pilot who’s deployed aboard USS Curts (FFG-38) as Officer-in-Charge of an SH-60B detachment, USS Belleau Wood (LHA-3) as Handler and Flight Deck Officer, USS John Young (DD-973) as the air operations officer, and USS Ford (FFG-54). He served as Executive Officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 and Commanding Officer of the “Wolf Pack”of HSM-75 which deployed on board USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11.



San Diego, the fourth ship to bear the name, is currently participating in an integrated training cycle in preparation for a deployment later this year.

