31st MEU embarks on 2017 Spring Patrol

Lance Cpl. Austin Johnson, an AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), conducts a daily inspection on a Cobra helicopter on the flight deck of the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2017. Detachments from the air, ground and logistics combat elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked Feb. 1, 2017 as a part of the MEU’s 17.1 Spring Patrol. The air-ground task force concept is designed to thoroughly exploit the combat power inherent in air and ground assets by closely integrating them into a single force under one commander. The size and composition of the MEU makes it well suited for amphibious operations, security operations, noncombatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance operations and special operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

