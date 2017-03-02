Lt. Col. Michael Ogden, commanding officer of Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, addresses Marines and Sailors with BLT 2/5, Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced) on the flight deck of the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2017. Detachments from the air, ground and logistics combat elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked Feb. 1, 2017 as a part of the MEU’s 17.1 Spring Patrol. The air-ground task force concept is designed to thoroughly exploit the combat power inherent in air and ground assets by closely integrating them into a single force under one commander. The size and composition of the MEU makes it well suited for amphibious operations, security operations, noncombatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance operations and special operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 01:34 Photo ID: 3147418 VIRIN: 170203-M-IU921-009 Resolution: 5613x3742 Size: 638.52 KB Location: USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT commander, sergeant major address embarked troops [Image 1 of 10], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.