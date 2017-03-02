(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BLT commander, sergeant major address embarked troops [Image 5 of 10]

    BLT commander, sergeant major address embarked troops

    USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Lt. Col. Michael Ogden, commanding officer of Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, addresses Marines and Sailors with BLT 2/5, Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced) on the flight deck of the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2017. Detachments from the air, ground and logistics combat elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked Feb. 1, 2017 as a part of the MEU’s 17.1 Spring Patrol. The air-ground task force concept is designed to thoroughly exploit the combat power inherent in air and ground assets by closely integrating them into a single force under one commander. The size and composition of the MEU makes it well suited for amphibious operations, security operations, noncombatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance operations and special operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 01:33
    Photo ID: 3147426
    VIRIN: 170203-M-IU921-091
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 427.47 KB
    Location: USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT commander, sergeant major address embarked troops [Image 1 of 10], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Radio check, over!
    Radio check, over!
    Radio check, over!
    BLT commander, sergeant major address embarked troops
    BLT commander, sergeant major address embarked troops
    BLT commander, sergeant major address embarked troops
    BLT commander, sergeant major address embarked troops
    31st MEU embarks on 2017 Spring Patrol
    31st MEU embarks on 2017 Spring Patrol
    31st MEU embarks on 2017 Spring Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    5th Marines
    Battalion Landing Team
    BLT 2/5
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262
    VMM-262
    USS Green Bay (LSD 20)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT