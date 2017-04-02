(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio check, over! [Image 1 of 10]

    Radio check, over!

    USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Lance Cpl. Kerry Heinen, an air traffic control communications technician with Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, function checks a PRC-117 radio during a communication equipment maintenance and synchronization exercise (COMEX) aboard the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Pacific Ocean, Feb. 4, 2017. The COMEX allowed communications specialists and technicians from the air, ground and logistics elements of the 31st MEU to synchronize and repair equipment while establishing communications between the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Elements. The air-ground task force concept is designed to thoroughly exploit the combat power inherent in air and ground assets by closely integrating them into a single force under one commander. The MEU brings what it needs to sustain itself from the sea for the rapid accomplishment of the mission or to pave the way for follow-on forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

    This work, Radio check, over! [Image 1 of 10], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

