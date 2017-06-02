POTUS visits CENTCOM and SOCOM HQs at MacDill AFB.

President Donald Trump returns a salute while he's greeted by National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, upon his arrival at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. The President is visiting with senior military leaders to discuss Central Command and Special Operations Command current operations. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)

