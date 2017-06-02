(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    POTUS visits CENTCOM and SOCOM HQs at MacDill AFB. [Image 18 of 31]

    POTUS visits CENTCOM and SOCOM HQs at MacDill AFB.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Myles Cullen 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    President Donald Trump returns a salute while he's greeted by National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, upon his arrival at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. The President is visiting with senior military leaders to discuss Central Command and Special Operations Command current operations. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 22:04
    Photo ID: 3147328
    VIRIN: 170206-D-VO565-014
    Resolution: 2300x1535
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POTUS visits CENTCOM and SOCOM HQs at MacDill AFB. [Image 1 of 31], by Myles Cullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS and CJCS visit MacDill

