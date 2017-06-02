President Donald Trump returns a salute while he's greeted by National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, upon his arrival at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. The President is visiting with senior military leaders to discuss Central Command and Special Operations Command current operations. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 22:04
|Photo ID:
|3147328
|VIRIN:
|170206-D-VO565-014
|Resolution:
|2300x1535
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, POTUS visits CENTCOM and SOCOM HQs at MacDill AFB. [Image 1 of 31], by Myles Cullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
