President Donald Trump discusses current military operations with Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command Commander, and Gen. Raymond A. "Tony" Thomas, U.S. Special Operations Command Commander at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 22:04
|Photo ID:
|3147334
|VIRIN:
|170206-D-VO565-016
|Resolution:
|2300x1535
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POTUS visits CENTCOM and SOCOM HQs at MacDill AFB. [Image 1 of 31], by Myles Cullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT