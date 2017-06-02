President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after landing at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. The President is visiting with senior military leaders to discuss Central Command and Special Operations Command current operations. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 22:04
|Photo ID:
|3147327
|VIRIN:
|170206-D-VO565-013
|Resolution:
|2300x1535
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POTUS visits CENTCOM and SOCOM HQs at MacDill AFB. [Image 1 of 31], by Myles Cullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT