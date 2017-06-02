President Donald Trump and Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talk before a meeting with leadership from both Special Operations and Central Commands at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 22:04
|Photo ID:
|3147331
|VIRIN:
|170206-D-VO565-015
|Resolution:
|2300x1535
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POTUS visits CENTCOM and SOCOM HQs at MacDill AFB. [Image 1 of 31], by Myles Cullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT