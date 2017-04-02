U.S. Air Force firefighters, assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, leave a frozen lake after conducting ice water rescue training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska Feb. 4, 2017. The training taught the JBER firefighters self-rescue techniques, victim recovery, and certified them as ice water rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 20:44
|Photo ID:
|3147246
|VIRIN:
|170204-F-YH552-090
|Resolution:
|4331x2882
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBER Fire Department conducts ice water rescue training [Image 1 of 36], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
